Suspected robber shot dead by his accomplice

KARACHI: A suspected robber was accidentally shot dead by his accomplice off the Superhighway on Thursday, police said.

Site Superhighway Industrial Area SHO Wilayat Shah said two suspects riding a motorcycle were roaming at Superhighway near Allah Bux Goth with the intention to commit a robbery when their two-wheeler slipped and they fell. As one suspect’s hand was on the trigger of a pistol, a bullet went off and hit his accomplice, later identified as Alamgir, 30.

He sustained critical wounds and was transported to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The other suspect, who remains unidentified, managed to escape from the spot.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025