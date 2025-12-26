11 hospitalised in Shangla after consuming contaminated tea

SHANGLA: Eleven members of a family were hospitalised here on Thursday after allegedly consuming contaminated tea in the Banjosar area of Puran tehsil.

Syed Khurshid Ali, station house officer (SHO) of Aloch police station, told Dawn that the affected family members, including women and children, were brought to Pir Muhammad Khan Shaheed Hospital in unconscious condition. He said the patients were provided medical treatment and their condition later stabilised.

The SHO added that preliminary information suggested a lizard might have fallen into the tea during breakfast and was unknowingly cooked, which may have caused the poisoning.

However, in a statement recorded by the police, a family member, Amir Zada, said they had no personal enmity or dispute with anyone, adding that it appeared some poisonous substance might have accidentally fallen into the tea. The police said all 11 affected persons were stable after receiving treatment at the hospital.

The police said that initial information was provided by a woman member of family. She said that some guests were visiting their house who lost consciousness after consuming the tea. She told the police that their neighbours then came and shifted them to the hospital.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025