E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Jirga hopes to resolve Swat Royal Palace dispute

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SWAT: Jirga formed to address the issue of the Wali of Swat’s Royal Palace on Thursday once again reaffirmed that it stood by its earlier decision, expressing hope that the longstanding dispute would be resolved soon.

Speaking to the media at a local hotel in Mingora, jirga head Abdul Rahim, along with members Dr Khalid Mahmood, Fayyaz Zafar and Haji Muhammad Ali, said the jirga would not retreat from its decision under any circumstances. They added that the jirga had given Fazal Hakim Khan Yousafzai two months to vacate the Royal Palace, a deadline that was later extended by one month.

The jirga members said that talks with both the parties were currently underway and there was a strong possibility that the dispute would be settled amicably in the near future.

Meanwhile, residents of Swat and members of civil society said the Royal Palace must be vacated by MPA Fazal Hakim Khan and urged the government to declare the building a protected heritage site.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025

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