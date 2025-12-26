Quaid-i-Azam paid rich tributes across Sindh on 149th birth anniversary

KARACHI: The provincial and municipal governments, political parties and members of civil society celebrated the 149th birthday of the Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah with traditional zeal and fervour across the province on Thursday.

An impressive change of guard ceremony was held at Mazar-i-Quaid to mark the birth anniversary.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul formally took over the ceremonial guard duties during the event, reflecting military tradition and respect.

Commandant PMA Kakul Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry attended the ceremony as the chief guest. He laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum, offered fateha, and recorded his impressions in the visitors’ book.

Governor, CM visit Mazar-i-Quaid

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab and a number of other political leaders visited the Quaid’s mausoleum to pay glowing tributes to the father of the nation.

The governor and CM also placed a wreath at the mausoleum and said that Quaid’s birth anniversary reminded of national unity, sacrifice and renewed determination.

Speaking to the media, the governor said, “Pakistan can become stable and developed by following the golden principles of the Father of the Nation.”

Political leadership, civil society members celebrate the day with traditional zeal

He also said that Pakistan’s strong and clear stance against extremism was recognised globally.

CM Shah said that the life of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah taught the golden principles of public service, justice, supremacy of the constitution and the rule of law.

Mr Shah said that the thoughts and principles of the Quaid-i-Azam were still guiding the nation and the message of unity and faith.

He paid tribute to all the personalities who played a role in the establishment of Pakistan, including former premier Liaquat Ali Khan, whose final resting place is also located near Quaid-i-Azam’s tomb.

Mayor lays floral wreath

Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited Mazar-i-Quaid and laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum on behalf of the citizens of Karachi.

KMC City Council Parliamentary Leader Karamullah Waqasi, Deputy Parliamentary Leader Dil Muhammad, Jaman Darwan, elected representatives and others were also present.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s members of the Sindh Assembly, led by Opposition Leader Ali Khurshidi, visited the Quaid’s mausoleum and offered fateha.

Paying tributes, Mr Khurshidi said that the vision of the Founder of Nation was of a welfare state where everyone had equal rights. “The principles of the founder of Pakistan, ‘unity, faith and discipline’, are the guarantee of our success”, he said.

PTI delegation

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf leaders, led by the party’s city president Raja Azhar, visited Mazar-i-Quaid to pay homage and offer fateha.

Separately, PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh along with PTI local leaders cut a cake to celebrate Quaid’s birthday anniversary at the Insaf House Secretariat.

Speaking on the occasion, the PTI leaders paid rich tribute to the unparalleled services of the founder of Pakistan.

Mr Sheikh said that the PTI founder was the only leader at present who was following the ideology of Quaid-i-Azam.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025