Arrangements for Benazir’s death anniversary finalised

LARKANA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh President Nisar Khuhro has said that arrangements for a mammoth gathering at the Bhuttos’ mausoleum in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh have been finalised to observe the 18th death anniversary of Shaheed Mohta­rma Benazir Bhutto on Saturday.

Speaking to party workers at his residence on Thursday, he said that thousands of workers from across the country would be participating in the programme to pay homage to the assassinated prime minister and other martyrs of the Bhutto family.

He said security arrangements have been made for the participants while medical camps would also be set up at the venue.

He said that President Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and other senior party leaders would address the gathering.

Explaining PPP’s politics to the workers, Khuhro said that the party wants implementation of the remaining clauses of the Charter of Democracy (CoD). For this purpose, he said: “truth and reconciliation is part of the PPP manifesto as well as the Charter of Democracy, but this point is yet to be implemented”.

He stressed that the PPP wants concrete progress on the pending points of the CoD, including the establishment of a truth and reconciliation mechanism.

He called for a ‘dialogue’ to establish a ‘Truth and Reconc­liation Commission’ with all political forces.

Critical about inefficiency and failure of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in meeting the set targets of tax collection, he said that it would be unwise and illogical for the federal government to punish the provinces for FBR’s failure in achieving the targets. He said Sindh was ready to collect taxes on services and goods if it was authorised. He claimed that the province could generate more revenue than the FBR and contribute a larger share to the federation.

He was a bitter opponent of any cuts in the provinces’ share in the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, taking stand that provinces could not be penalised by slashing their NFC allocations because of FBR’s poor and feeble performance.

Khuhro said that the party would not allow any rollback of the protection guaranteed to provinces’ shares under the 18th Constitutional Amendment, nor would it accept any attempt to undo the amendment.

He said that under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the PPP had already resisted rollback of NFC Award’s key clauses through the 27th Amendment and would continue to safeguard provinces’ rights in the future as well.

He maintained that while the Constitution allows an increase in provinces’ shares in the NFC Award, it does not permit any reduction.

He said that if the federal government wants to allocate a share to Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir from the Award, it should do so from its own share.

The Sindh PPP chief categorically stated that no new provinces were being created and that there would never be a new province to be carved out from within Sindh.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025