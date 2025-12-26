E-Paper | July 12, 2026

SIBA-pass candidates start march for offer letters

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ARKANA: A group of the candidates qualifying an IBA test for the posts of primary school teachers (PSTs) and junior elementary school teachers (JESTs) began a march on Thursday to protest at the Bhuttos’ Mausoleum in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto.

According to them, they have cleared the test held in 2021, but were put on a waiting list and not issued offer letters.

Voicing against an indifferent attitude of the Sindh government in the matter, they have observed a two-day hunger strike outside Larkana Press Club, but it went unnoticed.

Leading the march, Sadam Sandano, Abdul Ghaffar Mughairi, Fareed Abbasi, Jamil Bhutto, Muhammad Saleem Mastoi, Faiza Soomro, Maryam Abbasi and others they had passed on merit by securing more than 40 marks.

They said that their continuous protests against this injustice are ongoing while their colleagues have been staging a sit-in in front of the Karachi Press Club for 186 days. Unfortunately, they said, neither the court passed any orders in their favour nor the government took notice of their peaceful protests. They were compelled to march on foot towards Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto to appeal to “the martyrs” and hold a peaceful sit-in there.

They regretted that in the constituencies of the Sindh chief minister and provincial education minister, failed candidates, who scored less than 32 marks, had been given jobs and appointed as teachers in their preferred areas.

But in the city of the martyrs and in the constituency of the PPP chairman, candidates who passed on merit with 40 to 55 marks have been deprived of jobs. This is the height of oppression, they said, adding that merit-based candidates are wandering the roads. They vowed to never remain silent against the violation of merit.

They demanded that the time period be extended and the candidates placed on the waiting list be issued appointment offer orders; otherwise, their protest will continue.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025

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