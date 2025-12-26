E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Traders want wheat release policy revised

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published
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HYDERABAD: The president of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry has expressed concern over wheat release policy of the Sindh food department for 2025-26.

On the ground, he said, the policy lacked transparency in the province and public interest was not given due consideration to ensure access of the relief provided by the government to consumers.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Mohammad Saleem Memon said the government was releasing 100kg wheat bag for Rs8,000, and the same crop was being supplied to flour mills from the market for Rs9,500, causing a difference of roughly Rs1,500 per bag.

He said the government had allocated Rs85bn as a wheat subsidy to ensure direct benefit to the general public. He said wheat was lying in warehouses for several years and joint assessments should be done to prevent potential public health risks associated with unhealthy wheat.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025

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