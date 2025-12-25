From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Plane crash

NEW YORK: Seventeen out of 18 people on board a Canadian Pacific Airlines Dakota which crashed high up [in] the Rocky Mountains on Friday [Dec 24] were found safe today, New York Radio reported. The pilot died in the crash and his co-pilot was severely injured but the 15 passengers and the stewardess had miraculous escapes.

The plane’s wreckage was spotted by RCAF plane yesterday on Okanagan peak. (British Columbia). … Some passengers were injured but none seriously. They were all Canadians. Victor Wilson head of the ground search party that reached the scene late on Saturday made a report on the condition of survivors who spent the night beside the airliner’s wreckage high on the mountain peak. He said the survivors would be guided to a railroad line four miles away where a Canadian Pacific train would be waiting with doctors and medical supplies.

Fred Sadincoff, 26, of Britannia Beach, British Colombia was the first survivor to reach safety at Pentickton. … “It wasn’t a bad one. We just seemed to bump and stop. I looked around and everyone seemed alright.”

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025