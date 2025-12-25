From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Forces of cynicism

LAHORE: Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto has exhorted the nation to combat the forces of cynicism and despair and thwart their political manoeuvrings by working more. “That is precisely what the Quaid-i-Azam would desire us to do”, he said in his message on the 99th birth anniversary of the Quaid-i-Azam. Prime Minister Bhutto said that the Quaid’s vision and ideals permeated the whole concept of Pakistan. The march from the nightmarish days of December 1971 to the present had been a unique challenge and the nation had collectively rebuilt the country and raised it to a place of honour and pride. He said that various social and economic reforms brought about by the Government in the past four years had furnished the impetus for Pakistan’s onward drive.

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Lahore, Mr Bhutto] held formal talks with the visiting Head of State of Cambodia, Prince Norodom Sihanouk in Lahore today [Dec 24]. The talks lasted about two hours. The talks are believed to have covered regio­nal and international problems… . …Prince Sihanouk, and his wife, Princess Monique Sihanouk visited Badshahi Mosque, Lahore Fort and the Minar-i-Pakistan today.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025