Facade of politics

EVERY now and then, politicians and opinion makers of a certain bent of mind ask people to come out on roads for this protest or that. In an indirect manner, such narratives are supported by certain television anchors who spread negativity and paint all sorts of doomsday scenarios. Even if we accept that these fears are not exaggerated, why should people be made the sacrificial lamb again and yet again? What about the elite class?

Why should people be encouraged to become targets of water cannons, teargas, arrest and even bullets? Why should anyone incite the poor who toil round-the- clock to keep their and their families’ body and soul together? Have the people not rendered enough sacrifices in the past for the restoration of democracy and rule of law in the country?

Have the people not voted time and again the civilians to power to uphold democratic norms? Has that civilian leadership not compromised democratic norms? Has the very civilian leadership, after launching many a movement for the restoration of democracy and for more provincial autonomy, not conspired with the establishment to undermine the noble cause of civilian supremacy after coming to power?

The list of questions is endless. Was the so-called charter of democracy, which advocates for the division of power, not buried unceremoniously after the same civilian leadership, which signed it, got the seat of power? Why do the coalition partners not protest in parliament if they are not happy with government decisions? Why do politicians, armchair analysts and anchors not protest on the streets with their own families?

The majority of them will never even imagine doing anything of the sort. All they want is for the masses to once again play the dirty game of politicians. We, the people, have given enough sweat and blood for the ‘restoration of democracy’ and for the ‘supremacy of the judiciary’.

Now is the time for the privileged class to render sacrifices if there is really a threat to justice, provincial autonomy and rights and resources of the provinces.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025