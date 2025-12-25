Miscalculated move

THE misplaced assumptions of the government related to the Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP 2025-35) have often been pointed out. It is rightly stated that adding more megawatts will not only spike the circular debt further, but also entrench the existing structural issues.

Furthermore, increase in population has no link to the increasing capacity at the time when half of the country’s population is bereft of reliable electricity supply, and faces whopping prices.

A case in point is Zhob, a district of over one million residents where electricity outages are frequent and usual. The situation is even worse in rural areas. Adding insult to the injury, households almost always receive bills surpassing their incomes without energy being used.

The All-Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) and energy experts have correctly questioned the IGCEP, arguing that increasing the capacity will not resolve anything. Instead, it would multiply the problems because the solution of the crisis in the power sector lies in structural reforms.

Flawed power supply, price fluctuations, lack of demand, overcapacity, rising tariffs and circular debt make this sector dwarf in the face of alternative and affordable energy options that are easily accessible.

Instead of being reactive, the government must focus its attention towards more basic challenges. Reducing crippling capacity of existing infrastructure, improving supply networks, and fixing souring prices are some of the measures that require urgent action.

To work on these factors will ultimately pay much better. It will ameliorate the level of competitiveness in the power sector, and prove rather beneficial for the public.

Amir Shah

Zhob

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025