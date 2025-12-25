GAS LOADSHEDDING: Unbridled gas loadshedding has become a big issue, especially during peak hours, when people usually cook food for their families. Family members have to go to offices and schools without breakfasts, and even after returning home they do not get fresh food due to gas shortage. The only alternative is to buy gas cylinders which are both costly and dangerous. Many incidents of gas cylinder blasts have been reported. And even in some fateful incidents, precious lives have been lost. The government should look into this matter and take serious action to make the lives of people easier.

Sharjeel Sangi

Karachi

COMMUTE CRISIS: Sudden changes in Quetta’s public transport have made daily commute a serious challenge for the people. The cost of transport has gone up manifold. Local buses moving from Kuchlak and Airport Road to Pashin stop and the city have now been reduced, and are stopped near Koila Phatak due to security issues. Similarly, services on Smungli and Jable Noor routes have been completely suspended. These bus services are the major source of transport for the urban population. The alternative arrangement is just not good enough. The provincial government needs to rethink its policy, or increase the number of Green Buses and expand their routes.

Zia Ud Din

Zhob

BUS FARE: The recently launched EV buses are clean and comfortable, and the routes are useful for daily travel. However, one small issue is causing trouble to both passengers and fare collectors: the Rs25 ticket price. Most people do not have exact coins, so they usually hand over Rs30, and the staff struggle because they also do not have enough coins to return change. A simple solution would be to round off the fare to a practical amount that people normally carry. The Punjab Mass Transit Authority and the Punjab Transport Department should immediately look into the matter and make things easier for everyone.

Muhammad Anfal

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025