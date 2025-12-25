E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Cambodia slams Thai army for demolishing Hindu statue

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PHNOM PENH: A Cambodian official accused Thailand of destroying a statue of the Hindu deity Vishnu in a disputed border area, after more than two weeks of military clashes between the neighbours.

Kim Chanpanha, a government spokesman in the border province of Preah Vihear, said that the statue, built in 2014, “was inside our territory in the An Ses area”.

He said the demolition occurred on Monday about 100 metres (328 feet) from the border with Thailand. A Google Maps search showed the statue’s location was around 400 metres from the border line.

“We condemn the destruction of ancient temples and statues that are worshipped by Buddhist and Hindu followers,” Chanpanha said.

The nations’ long-standing border conflict reignited this month, killing more than 40 people and displacing around a million, according to official counts.

Each side has blamed the other for instigating the fresh fighting, and they have traded accusations of attacks on civilians.

Cambodia has repeatedly alleged that Thai forces have damaged temple ruins along the border during the clashes, with Bangkok saying that Phnom Penh was positioning soldiers at the centuries-old stone structures.

Videos showing the demolition of the Vishnu statue using a back-hoe loader circulated on Thai social media pages and in local media on Monday.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025

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