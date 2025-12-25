E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Stranger Things set for final bow: five things to know

AFP Published
A NOV 13, file photo shows creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer attend the screening for the final season of the television series, at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London.—Reuters
A NOV 13, file photo shows creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer attend the screening for the final season of the television series, at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London.—Reuters
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PARIS: The hit science-fiction-horror series Stranger Things returns on Friday with three new episodes from its fifth and final season, ahead of the grand finale on January 1.

Shattering streaming records since it first hit screens in 2016, the Netflix show follows a group of teenagers in a small American town as they take on supernatural creatures and a parallel universe.

Here are five things to know.

Stranger Things brought back 1980s icons like actress Winona Ryder, who earned a Golden Globe nomination in 2017 for her role as Joyce Byers.

In another dose of 80s nostalgia, Robert Englund — the actor behind horror icon Freddy Krueger — made a cameo appearance in season 4.

The series has also transformed the careers of its younger actors, including Millie Bobby Brown, who rose to fame at just 12 years old. Now 21, the actress produces and stars in her own blockbuster films, such as the popular Enola Holmes saga.

Actor Finn Wolfhard, 23, who plays Mike Wheeler on the show, has found wider success with roles in both the It and Ghostbusters franchises.

Across five seasons, the characters take on supernatural monsters while dressed in baggy jeans, T-shirts and trainers.

From Will Byers’s bowl cut to Steve Harrington’s tousled mullet, the show has given old-school hairstyles new life.

Kate Bush’s 1985 song Running Up That Hill, which is featured in the series, also topped UK charts in 2022 and reached one billion streams on Spotify the following year — decades after its initial release.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025

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