England’s dignity on the line in Boxing Day Ashes clash

MELBOURNE: An Ashes tour that began with high hopes of taking home the urn has been reduced to a desperate effort to salvage some last vestiges of dignity as England head into one of the great occasions on the sporting calendar, the Boxing Day Test.

The tourists have been savaged since meekly surrendering the series to a makeshift Australia outfit with a third straight defeat on Sunday in Adelaide, extending their winless streak in Australia to 18 Tests going back to January 2011.

Post-mortems on preparations, squad selection, player behaviour and skill execution will undoubtedly come, but England still have two more dead rubber matches to negotiate before they are allowed to head home.

Team director Rob Key — whose job, like those of coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, will be on the line if England succumb to a 5-0 whitewash — reckons the tourists have been playing at around 20 per cent of their skill level in Australia.

That leaves plenty of room for improvement at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from Friday, when the traditional festive crowd will go a long way to filling the cavernous home of Australian cricket.

Despite his concern at the mental health of his players amid media allegations of some excessive drinking during a break between the second and third Tests, Stokes said his goal in Melbourne and Sydney was clear.

“This has not gone anywhere near to plan whatsoever (but) I’m very, very determined to go out and win the remaining two games,” he told reporters at the MCG on Wednesday. “When you know that you can look back on these first three games, and know that you haven’t been able to sustain a quality of cricket for long enough, you are generally going to end up on the wrong side of the result. (But) I’m very determined to leave Australia with something positive to look back on.”

A side strain ended England fast bowler Jofra Archer’s Ashes campaign on Wednesday while the beleaguered tourists dropped batter Ollie Pope for the fourth Test. Surrey seamer Gus Atkinson will replace Archer.

“Warwickshires Jacob Bethell comes into the side and will bat at number three,” the touring side said in a statement ahead of the match.

Archer has been arguably England’s best player on this tour, taking nine wickets, including a five-wicket haul in Adelaide, and scoring valuable lower-order runs including a maiden fifty in the same match.

Australia, meanwhile, have another handful of selection issues to settle with skipper Pat Cummins returning to rehabilitating his back now the series is settled, and spinner Nathan Lyon sidelined for a few months after hamstring surgery.

The home side have been dealing with such challenges since the start of the series, however, and will hardly see them as insurmountable given every selection gamble they have taken, or been forced into, has pretty much paid off.

The Australian players have been rejoicing in the triumph of “Ronball” — a jocular tribute to their phlegmatic coach Andrew McDonald and a parody of McCullum’s “Bazball”.

McDonald, in a very relaxed news conference on Tuesday, even briefly offered an opinion on how England had played in the series so far.

“We have been a little bit surprised at times,” he said. “The way that we had seen them play, to what they’ve delivered at certain times, has surprised us. We can hypothesize around that, but that’s their problem, not ours.”

Stokes, meanwhile, said protecting England players’ welfare was his top concern amid claims of excessive drinking on a mid-Ashes beach break, without directly addressing the allegations.

Stokes was peppered with questions ahead of the fourth Test about the team’s behaviour at Noosa between the second and third Tests after British media reports compared it to a “stag-do”.

Unverified social media footage appeared to show opener Ben Duckett drunk and disoriented.

Stokes, whose team have already lost the Ashes, said his main concern was the players’ mental welfare and to ensure they were ready for the Melbourne Test.

“I’m obviously aware of the reports and everything circulating around right now,” Stokes said. “My main concern right now is my players, and how I handle this moment right now is the most important thing to me.

“The welfare of everyone in there, and probably some certain individuals as well, is the most important thing to me right now as England captain.

“It’s never a nice place to be in when not only the media world, but also the social media world, is piling on top of you,” he added.

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicket-keeper), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025