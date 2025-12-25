Real forward Endrick makes loan move to Lyon

LYON: Real Madrid’s out-of-favour Brazilian starlet Endrick has joined Olympique Lyonnais on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Tuesday, after the 19-year-old struggled for game time at the La Liga side under Xabi Alonso.

“Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to welcome Endrick, who will join the professional squad from 29 December,” Lyon wrote in a statement on their website.

Endrick broke into the Palmeiras first team as a 16-year-old and played a pivotal role as the Sao Paulo-based club won back-to-back Brazilian league titles in 2022 and 2023.

Upon turning 18 in July 2024, he joined Spanish giants Real on a six-year deal to much fanfare for a reported transfer fee of 47.5 million euros ($55.9 million), and scored on his debut against Real Valladolid after coming off the bench with four minutes remaining.

Most of his appearances under Carlo Ancelotti last season came from the bench, but Endrick scored seven goals in 37 games. He has seen his playing time limited this season under new boss Alonso — who replaced Ancelotti in the Bernabeu hotseat this summer — making two brief substitute appearances and one start in the Copa del Rey.

The left-footed attacker joins French side Lyon on a paid loan until the end of the season, with a fee agreed between the clubs of up to one million euros.

The move comes just over six months out from the start of the 2026 World Cup, where the 19-year-old will be vying for a spot in Ancelotti’s Brazil squad.

In 14 appearances with the Brazil national team, Endrick has netted three times but his last strike for the Selecao came in June last year and he was not selected for the most recent friendly matches in October and November.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025