Japanese golf star ‘Jumbo’ Ozaki dies aged 78

TOKYO: Japanese star Masashi “Jumbo” Ozaki, inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame, has died of colon cancer, his son announced Wednesday. He was 78.

Ozaki won 94 times on the Japan Tour — his first title coming in 1973 — and won the Order of Merit a record 12 times.

Nicknamed “Jumbo” because of his length off the tee, he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2011 after being named on 50 per cent of international ballots.

Ozaki died “due to stage 4 sigmoid colon cancer” on Tuesday, his son, Tomoharu, said Wednesday in a statement obtained by AFP.

After being diagnosed with cancer about a year ago, the golfer has been undergoing treatment at home, Tomoharu said, adding his father’s funeral will be attended by close family.

Ozaki “explosively elevated the popularity of golf (in Japan) with his overwhelming driving distance and colourful personality”, the Yomiuri daily said in an obituary on Wednesday.

Ozaki was a member of a successful golf family, with younger brothers Naomichi (Joe) and Tateo (Jet) both among the Japan Golf Tour’s top 20 all-time money winners.

In 2013, when he was 66 years old, Ozaki struck a nine-under-par 62 to to shoot his age in a domestic tour event.

Yutaka Morohoshi, chairman of the Japan Golf Tour Organisation, said the golf world had lost a “great”.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025