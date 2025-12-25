E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Vonn confirmed for US Olympic ski team

AFP Published
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LOS ANGELES: American skiing star Lindsey Vonn will compete in her fifth Winter Olympics after officially booking her spot on the US team for the February 6-22 games in Milan-Cortina, the US skiing federation confirmed on Tuesday.

Vonn, 41, returned to competition little over a year ago after a break of more than five years, and has impressed this season with four podium finishes, including one win in five races. She leads the World Cup downhill standings after three starts.

Her results this year mean she is already guaranteed a spot in the Olympic downhill race scheduled for February 8 in Cortina d’Ampezzo.

Vonn has already won twelve times in Cortina during her career, with six downhill wins and six super-G victories.

Vonn won the gold medal in downhill and a bronze in the super-G at the Vancouver Olympics in 2010 and added another bronze in the downhill at Pyeongchang in 2018.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025

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