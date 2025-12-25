FIA’s Sialkot circle to be inaugurated today

GUJRAT: A new circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will be inaugurated in Sialkot on Thursday (today) in a bid to clamp down on human trafficking networks operating in the region.

As per details, FIA Additional Director General Muneer Masood Marth will inaugurate the new circle at a ceremony to be held at a rented building on Aimanabad Road.

The FIA had approved the establishment of the Sialkot circle as well as a sub-circle in Mandi Bahauddin district a few months ago with the aim to expand its operational network in the Gujranwala region. FIA Director General Raja Rifaat Mukhtar also approved the posting of a deputy director along with assistant directors and other relevant officials to perform duties at the newly-established Sialkot circle.

However, the Mandi Bahauddin sub-circle office was yet to be established and the additional charge of the sub-circle was being currently held by the FIA Gujrat circle deputy director. Official sources said that efforts were underway to find a suitable rented building for the sub-circle office, but so far the FIA was unsuccessful.

Two crime circles of the FIA were functional in the Gujranwala and Gujrat districts as Sialkot, Wazirabad and Narowal were attached with the Gujranwala circle. Whereas, Mandi Bahauddin and Hafizabad districts were linked with the Gujrat circle for the last many years. The Gujranwala and Gujrat regions were infamous for illegal human trafficking networks operating across the globe.

Meanwhile, an immigration information center had been established at the Gujranwala FIA circle office as per the directions of the FIA DG on Wednesday. The center aims to develop better coordination between passengers and the immigration desks at the airports.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025