Cake cutting ceremonies to mark Christmas

LAHORE: Public institutions on Wednesday organised cake cutting ceremonies to celebrate Christmas.

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari attended a ceremony at Alhamra Arts Council as the chief guest. Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Shazia Rizwan, Alhamra Chairman Razi Ahmed and Executive Director Mohammad Nawaz Gondal were also present on the occasion.

The minister met Christian employees and extended them warm Christmas greetings.

She announced, on behalf of the chief minister, a bonus equivalent to one-month salary for Christian employees and distributed gifts among them. She also cut a Christmas cake and said the Punjab government was utilising all available resources for the protection and welfare of minorities.

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) also organised a Christmas commemorative event at Hazuri Bagh to honour its Christian sanitation workers and recognise their contributions on the festive occasion.

The event was attended by Local Government Minister Mian Zeeshan Rafiq, Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmad Mian, Suthra Punjab Authority Director General Babar Sahib Din, Lahore Commissioner Maryam Khan and Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza.

The dignitaries interacted with Christian workers and conveyed Christmas greetings, reaffirming government’s commitment to inclusivity and welfare of minority communities.

The LG secretary said Christmas is an occasion of joy for the Christian community and emphasised that the Punjab government was taking practical measures to protect the rights and well-being of minorities.The local government minister said while the sanitation reforms under the Suthra Punjab initiative were initially expected to take two years, effective planning and sustained efforts had enabled the resolution of several long-standing issues within a year.

Earlier, Suthra Punjab Authority DG paid a tribute to sanitation workers, stating that the global recognition of the Suthra Punjab initiative was a result of their tireless efforts.

He said under the programme, 150,000 workers had been provided dignified employment along with social security and ration cards.

At the conclusion of the event, the guests appreciated the dedication, resilience and commitment of Suthra Punjab workers.

In Multan, Commissioner Amir Karim Khan cut a cake with Christian employees in his office and extended heartfelt greetings to them.

The commissioner joined the Christian staff in celebrating the festivities and highlighted the message of unity, tolerance, and mutual respect.

He said Christian employees were a proud part of our institutions and had always served with honesty, dedication, and a strong sense of responsibility.

He said the rights, dignity, and protection of minorities were a top priority of the government, and no compromise would be made in this regard. He said followers of all religions in Pakistan live with mutual respect and harmony, which reflects the country’s social values and national identity.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025