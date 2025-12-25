E-Paper | July 10, 2026

‘Parents of child who drowned in Nipa manhole refuse to take legal action’

Sumair Abdullah Published
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KARACHI: The parents of three-year-old Ibrahim, who drowned after falling into an open manhole adjacent to a private departmental store near Nipa, did not wish to pursue any legal proceedings, police told the court.

The police submitted their response before the additional district and sessions judge (East) against an application filed under Section 22-A of the Criminal Procedure Code by Advocate Sheikh Saqib Ahmed, seeking directions from the court to register a case against the Karachi mayor, the managing director of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation, the Gulshan Town chairman and the Red Line contractor over their alleged negligence in the tragic death of the boy.

The police said the applicant had no “blood relationship” with Ibrahim, while the parents of the child had recorded statements in which they said that “they did not want any legal proceedings” against anyone.

The report said that no cognisable offence was made out and that the incident was an accident.

The police said that on the night of November 30, Ibrahim fell into an open manhole near the Nipa Flyover; however, the body was recovered after 15 hours and sent for legal formalities.

The report added that the body was handed over to the parents, who stated to the police that they did not wish to pursue any legal proceedings.

The applicant had submitted before the court that the body was recovered after 15 hours, which he argued demonstrated a blatant failure of local authorities and emergency services.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025

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Sumair Abdullah is a reporter for Dawn with over three years of experience, currently covering district and special courts in Karachi. He can be found on X at @sumairahmed.

Sumair Abdullah

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