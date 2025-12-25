Boy killed by ‘aerial’ firing

KARACHI: An eight-year-old boy was allegedly gunned down in what police described as an incident of aerial firing in F.B. Area late Tuesday night, officials said on Wednesday.

Gulberg SHO Zahid Lodhi told Dawn that the victim, identified as Aryan Waseem, was standing at the window of his house near a fish market in Moosa Colony when a bullet hit him.

He was rushed to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said the boy had sustained a single gunshot wound to the head.

SHO Lodhi said the police had registered a murder case on the complaint of the victim’s father.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025