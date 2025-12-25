Economic issues facing farmers linked to govt neglect

LARKANA: Due to continued government neglect, farmers in Sindh confront a host of economic issues, said the Sindh Chamber of Agriculture Larkana division on Wednesday.

In a press statement after a meeting of the SCA, its president Sirajul Oliya Rashidi said that agricultural producers are trapped in adverse conditions. The vegetables purchased from farmers at extremely low prices reach consumers at rates three times higher. Virtually no effective price control mechanism exists, he said.

He claimed that tomatoes are purchased from farmers at Rs5 per kg and sold to consumers at Rs50 per kg; onions are bought at Rs20 per kg and sold at Rs80 per kg; spinach is purchased at Rs5 per kg and sold in markets at Rs30 per kilogram; turnips are bought at Rs10 per kg and sold at Rs50 per kg; Brinjal (eggplant) is purchased at Rs20 per kg and sold at Rs60 per kg.

A similar pattern exists across almost all vegetables markets. From farm to consumer, prices increase nearly threefold, which constitutes a clear injustice to the general public, he said.

Price control institutions, he said, instead of performing their regulatory role, are allegedly engaged in rent-seeking behavior. Through bribery, shopkeepers have been granted unchecked freedom to charge arbitrary prices, resulting in consumer exploitation, he said.

There is no effective enforcement of official price lists, reflecting institutional failure, he believed. As a result, farmers are suffering losses, consumers are being exploited and intermediaries (middlemen) have been earning excessive profits, he added.

The farmer organisations across Sindh have persistently been demanding establishment of farmers’ markets, where producers could sell their produce directly to consumers at reasonable, cost-based prices without interference of commission agents. This would benefit consumers through lower prices while ensuring safety to farmers from losses. But the government pays little heed to this demand, he said.

Mr Rashdi said the Sindh agriculture department, which is responsible for introducing modern agricultural technologies, has failed even to conduct basic soil testing to determine appropriate fertiliser requirements.

He said the farmers, due to lack of guidance, use imbalanced fertiliser inputs, causing financial losses and long-term degradation of soil fertility. The field assistants are frequently absent from duty. Given that a large proportion of farmers in Sindh are illiterate, it is essential for the agriculture extension wing staff to visit fields regularly and provide practical advice. Their absence directly results in reduced productivity and farmers’ losses, he added.

There are several additional structural factors contributing to persistently high vegetable prices in Sindh, he said. They include high transportation costs due to rising diesel and petrol prices, which significantly increase the cost of transporting vegetables from farms to wholesale markets and from markets to urban centers, directly inflating retail prices. Profiteering middlemen purchase vegetables from farmers at low prices, while commission agents and traders multiply prices due to weak government oversight, he added.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025