SHC directs Sindh IGP, highways authorities to comply with orders on chaff-laden vehicles

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Sindh High Court Hyderabad circuit has ordered the Sindh IGP, National Highways IG and Motorway Police to comply with Nov 27, 2025 order of the court regarding regulation of chaff-laden vehicles on highways.

The bench comprising, Justice Adnanul Karim Memon and Justice Riazat Ali Sahar, expressed dissatisfaction as far as implementation of court’s directives were concerned, in a detailed order passed on Dec 16 and released on Tuesday.

It was passed on a public interest litigation filed by Amanullah Durrani advocate. On Nov 27, 2025, the bench directed the Sindh chief secretary to submit a compliance report regarding implementation of the court’s earlier directives relating to the regulation of chaff-carrying vehicles.

The Sindh IGP along with deputy IGPs of Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana and district police chiefs of Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Dadu and Larkana were directed to submit a report, detailing actions taken. Additional Registrars (ARs) of circuit courts Hyderabad and Larkana were directed to conduct surprise visits to monitor with regard to implementation of order and report any violations.

The AR Hyderabad circuit court in his report mentioned he found numerous vehicles heavily and improperly loaded with chaff, grass, sugar cane etc., unsafely and overtaking recklessly, in violation of traffic laws posing serious risks to public safety. He also took photographs during the inspections.

The AR Larkana circuit court said numerous vehicles were found transporting uncovered, overloaded and imbalanced chaff causing obstruction and safety hazards to travellers. Concerned DSPs assured strict compliance with the court’s Nov 27 order.

The AIGP (legal) on behalf of the Sindh IGP said directives were issued to the DIGs to ensure enforcement of law and submit reports. The DIGs stated that extensive action against vehicles was taken for unsafe transportation of chaff along with issuance of 40,000 traffic tickets by traffic police Karachi with fines exceeding Rs40.6m.

DIGP Hyderabad suggests action by IG Motorway

The DIG Hyderabad reported registration of 171 FIRs from 2023-2025 in Hyderabad, Jamshoro and Dadu, along with directives for public awareness campaigns.

He said highways linking Larkana, Dadu, Kotri, Jamshoro and Hyderabad fell under Motorway Police’s jurisdiction. He suggested that IG Motorway Police be directed to strictly enforce traffic laws to prevent accidents. In 2023-2025, 171 cases/challans/FIRs were registered in three districts.

The Jamshoro SSP said 58 FIRs were filed against violators involved in overloading and unsafe chaff, grass and wood carrying vehicles. Preventive measures included issuance of 78 warnings to drivers/owners, 570 traffic challans in 2025 and establishment of two special police pickets to stop overloading vehicles from entering the district.

The court observed “report furnished by police was unsatisfactory as the figure of fines exceeding Rs40.6m mostly pertains to Karachi traffic police in consequence to recent amendment in traffic laws and they intentionally tried to twist this court from transporting imbalanced vehicles of chaff, grass etc. The bench referred to Section 75 of National Highways Safety Ordinance 2000 that deals with offences relating to excess weight”.

It said reports furnished before it didn’t inspire confidence and were unsatisfactory, reflecting a lack of effective implementation of court’s directives. “It is a settled principle of law that contempt jurisdiction is penal in nature and is to be invoked sparingly, in cases of willful, deliberate and intentional disobedience of a clear and unambiguous order of the court,” read the order.

The court ordered that the SP of Motorway Jamshoro-Sehwan Sharif Dadu (range) and SSPs of Jamshoro, Dadu and Matiari shall remain present personally with explanation regarding non-compliance of court’s directives and concrete steps taken to ensure strict enforcement as per law.

It directed that copy of this and Nov 27 orders be communicated to the Sindh IGP and IG Motorway Police Islamabad, secretaries of regional transport authority (RTA) and SSP of Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Larkana, Matiari and Sanghar for compliance.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025