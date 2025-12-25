Three die on road

SUKKUR: Three people were killed and more than 10 others wounded when a speeding passenger van collided with a tractor-trolley on Mehran Highway between Nawabshah and Khairpur on Wednesday.

Officials said that the passenger van was on its way from Karachi to Thari Mirwah when it collided with the vehicle carrying sugar case.

Rescue 1122 staff said two passengers died on the spot. The injured persons were shifted to nearby hospitals, where a 12-year-old girl, Maryam, died during treatment.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025