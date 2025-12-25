Trade leader opposes closure of FTO office

HYDERABAD: A leading businessmen and trade leader, Adeel Siddiqui, has called for retaining the office of Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) in Hyderabad, saying its closure would affect many in lower Sindh.

According to a statement issued here on Wednesday, he has addressed a letter to the Federal Tax Ombudsman Islamabad, drawing his attention to the proposed closure of (FTO) in Hyderabad which was the second largest commercial, industrial and agricultural hub of Sindh and serves as administrative headquarters of Hyderabad division.

He said the offices of the Insurance Ombudsman of Pakistan, the Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan and the provincial ombudsman were already functioning here. He expressed serious concern over the fact that nearly 90pc of the business community faces severe difficulties due to maladministration and negligence on the part of tax authorities, resulting in substantial financial losses.

He said the institution of the FTO was established here to provide taxpayers with easy, efficient and low-cost relief against such maladministration.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025