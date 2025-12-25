Man sentenced to death in murder case

NAWABSHAH: A sessions court on Wednesday sentenced a man to death in a murder case. The additional district and sessions court-I Sanghar found accused Ameer Bukhsh Kerio guilty of killing Sajjad Ali Kerio in 2023.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs5 million on the convict. A case (FIR No 15/ 2023) was registered against the accused under Section 302 (premediated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Chotiyarun police station on the complaint of deceased’s father Shaukat Ali Keerio.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025