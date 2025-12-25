Bail denied to NCCIA’s ex-official

LAHORE: A special court (central) on Wednesday denied post-arrest bail to Sarfraz Chaudhry, former additional director of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), in a case of misuse of authority and taking bribes from YouTuber Saadur Rehman alias Ducky Bhai.

However, the court granted bail to two former deputy directors, Zawar Ahmad and Muhammad Usman, subject to furnishing of surety bonds.

Earlier on Monday, the court had also allowed bail to three former officials of the NCCIA in the same case.

They include assistant director Mujtaba, inspector Ali Raza and sub-inspector Yasir Gujjar.

adjourned: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday observed that it could not place any restriction on legislation enacted by parliament.

Hearing multiple petitions against the Punjab Local Government Act 2025, Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad advised the petitioners to raise their points for debate in parliament, asserting that legislation falls within parliament’s domain.

The petitions were filed by members of the Punjab Assembly and Jamaat-i-Islami.

The judge observed, “The court is bound to decide matters strictly within the limits permitted by the Constitution.”

A government’s law officer reiterated that there was no restriction on participation in elections on a party basis.

The judge adjourned proceedings for a date to be fixed after winter vacation.

On Dec 22, the government had informed the court that the LG elections in the province would be held on a “party basis”.

An additional advocate general had submitted a report on behalf of the local government secretary, which said that any political party wishing to contest the LG polls “may allow its candidates to contest elections for any political office on its ticket”.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025