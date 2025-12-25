Four of a family die as van rams into tree

SARGODHA: Four of a family, including two women, died and nine others were injured in an accident on the Khushab-Sargodha Road early on Wednesday morning when a passenger van rammed into a roadside tree while trying to save a car coming from the opposite direction.

As per details, Zahida Bibi (50), Humira Bibi (40), Muhammad Ahsan (28) died on the spot, while another passenger died in the hospital. Another nine passengers including Ramzan (24), Sadia Bibi (8), Arousa Bibi (28), Minahil Bibi (25), two-month-old Dua Fatima, Muhammad Irfan (42), Naveed (55), Ijaz (55) were seriously injured in the accident. They were shifted to the DHQ Teaching Hospital.

The Jhal Chakian Police were investigating the matter.

ARRESTED: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested the Bhakar environment regional inspector for allegedly accepting a bribe to not seal a polluting kiln.

According to sources, Environment Inspector Bhakkar Muhammad Irfan allegedly received a bribe of Rs50,000 from brick kiln owner Janat Khan for not sealing the polluting kiln.

The ACE team raided the premises under the supervision of a magistrate and arrested the suspect Irfan red-handed while accepting the bribe.

ACE claimed that the bribe amount of Rs50,000 was also recovered from his possession.

The ACE team registered a case and were investigating the matter.

PROTEST: The Pakistan Ambulance Union staged a protest outside the local press club on Wednesday against the Punjab government’s new instructions for private ambulances.

A large number of drivers and owners of privately-owned ambulances participated in the protest along with their ambulances. The participants were holding placards and banners inscribed with their demands and they chanted slogans against the government.

On this occasion, union President Shafiullah Khan, General Secretary Ahmed Faraz, Vice President Amber Abbas Shah, Haji Muhammad Sarwar and others said that red lights and emergency sirens should be allowed on ambulances so that emergency patients could be transported to the hospital in a timely and safe manner.

They said the lights and sirens were the hallmark of an ambulance vehicle worldwide. They appealed to the government to immediately abolish unjustified policy of heavy fines and immediately withdraw unnecessary hurdles such as route permits, compulsory insurance, rental and logbook systems, and exempt factory-fitted original black-tinted windows of vehicles imported from Japan from unjustified fines.

They further demanded a stop to ‘unjustifiably’ stopping and harassing ambulances that had complete documents and followed the rules and regulations. They said that if any ambulance was involved in illegal activities, action should be taken against it according to the law.

They said that private ambulance owners had always cooperated with the government and had voluntarily joined relief operations in disasters as a service to humanity, and would continue to do so in the future.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025