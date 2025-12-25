PMA calls off protest against FBR raids

LAHORE: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) on Wednesday called off its protest against Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) teams over alleged harassment of doctors at private hospitals and clinics in Multan and across south Punjab.

Earlier, the PMA had announced lodging protest by closing all public and private hospitals and clinics against FBR raids.

In this context, upon the invitation of FBR, a delegation of the Pakistan Medical Association (south Punjab) led by PMA President (south Punjab) Prof Dr Masoodur Rauf Hiraj, held a meeting with Chief Commissioner Dr Sarmad Qureshi, Commissioner Zahida Sarfraz and other senior officials.

The PMA delegation comprised office-bearers from Multan, Muzaffargarh, Khanewal, Vehari, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Rajanpur.

The delegation conveyed serious concerns to FBR officials, stating that teams consisting of eight to 10 individuals were visiting private hospitals and clinics without prior notice. These actions allegedly resulted in harassment not only of hospital owners and doctors but also of patients, thereby significantly disrupting medical services.

On this occasion, Chief Commissioner Dr Sarmad Qureshi assured the PMA delegation that, in the future, no such teams would visit any private hospital or clinic without prior intimation in a manner that could not affect patient care. He further assured that if any verification or scrutiny is required, it would be conducted strictly through formal legal notices.

The PMA delegation requested FBR authorities to grant time until 31st January to fulfill tax-related legal requirements.

The PMA further proposed that, after this period, joint Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) be developed through mutual consultation.

It was emphasised that “all matters should be resolved within the framework of law and with mutual respect, as the doctors’ community consists of responsible and regular taxpayers.”

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to resolve the issue through dialogue and mutual understanding and to continue cooperation in the future.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025