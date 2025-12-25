Four get life term, fine for rape of two boys

BAHAWALPUR: The additional district and sessions judges (AD&SJ) in Lodhran and Kahror Pacca have handed down life sentences and heavy fines to four individuals convicted in two separate cases involving the rape of young boys.

In Kahror Pacca, AD&SJ Umar Farooq Awan sentenced two men, Abdullah Zafar and Shah Mir, to life imprisonment for the gang-rape of 13-year-old boy. A third accomplice, Mahad Saeed, was sentenced to five years in prison.

Report said on Nov 13, 2023, the convicts lured the victim while he was on his way to a bazaar. They took him by motorcycle to a vacant house at Saeed Chowk in Dhanote, where they gang-raped him and held him overnight.

The victim’s father searched for his son throughout the night. The boy was found the following day in a serious condition. Following a medical examination, Dhanote Police registered FIR No. 596/23 under Section 376(ii) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Abdullah Zafar was handed down life imprisonment and a fine of Rs1,000,000 and Shah Mir life term with fine worth Rs500,000. Mahad Saeed was awarded five- year imprisonment and a fine of Rs1,000,000.

All three must pay Rs200,000 each to the victim and in case of default will serve additional two months of imprisonment.In a separate trial, Judge Muhammad Ayyaz sentenced Mujahid Hussain to life imprisonment for the rape and abduction of a nine-year-old boy.

On Oct 25, 2022, Hussain abducted the child and took him to a deserted area near a graveyard in the village of Darbar Noori Lal. When the child resisted, the convict severely tortured him before committing the assault.

Gailiwal Police registered FIR No 458/22 under Sections 364-A, 376(ii), 377, and 511 of the PPC.

The court awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs300,000 (or six additional months in default), under Section 364-A, 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The convict Mujahid Hussain was further sentenced under Section 511 and 376(111) PPC to 14f years RI along with a fine of Rs200,000 or in default of further six months’ imprisonment.

The judge ordered that all sentences shall run concurrently.

PENALISED FOR MURDER: AD&SJ Shazia Zafar Raja sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife.

The convict, Mazhar Iqbal, was found guilty of killing his wife, Kalsoom Bibi, following a domestic dispute.

The case was initiated by the deceased’s brother, Ghulam Sajjad, who filed a complaint with the Abbasnagar Police Station. Police registered an FIR under Section 302 of the PPC on March 15, 2023.

Following the suspect’s arrest, the police submitted the challan (charge sheet) to the court, leading to the trial and conviction.

The judge awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs500,000, which is to be paid to the legal heirs of the deceased. In case of default, the convict will serve an additional six months of imprisonment.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025