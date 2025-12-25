Murree police chalk out traffic plan for Christmas

RAWALPINDI: The Murree Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive traffic plan to facilitate tourists and citizens on the occasion of Christmas Day.

A spokesperson for the traffic police said that on the occasion of Christmas Day, the Murree Traffic Police had issued a complete traffic plan to provide safe, organised and smooth traffic facilities to citizens and tourists as more than 200 traffic personnel have been deployed on special duty to deal with traffic pressure in a timely manner.

As part of the traffic plan,barriers have also been installed at various locations to maintain traffic flow, prevent unnecessary parking, and double lanes. DSP will conduct monitoring of traffic duty circle-wise so that the staff in the field can perform their duties effectively.

Furthermore, alert traffic staff will be deployed at all important intersections and sensitive locations in Murree, ensuring traffic flow at all times.

Chief Traffic Officer Murree Imran Razaq has appealed to citizens and tourists to immediately contact the traffic helpline 1915 or control room number 0519269200 in case of any traffic problem, for guidance or emergency.

Murree Traffic Police is always striving to provide public service, safe travel, and enforce traffic laws, spokesperson for Traffic Police Murree said.

Meanwhile, The City Traffic Police Rawalpindi claimed a considerable reduction in head injuries in road traffic accidents during the first three weeks of December

A police spokesman said that on the special orders of DIG Traffic Punjab Waqas Nazir and the instructions of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Farhan Aslam, road safety campaigns and law enforcement in Rawalpindi district are yielding positive results as a significant reduction in head injuries has been noticed in the first 3 weeks of December.

On this occasion, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Farhan Aslam said that due to road safety campaigns and excellent law enforcement in Rawalpindi district, there has been a record reduction in accidents, especially head injuries.

Along with providing awareness, indiscriminate action is also being taken against lawbreakers. helmet compliance is being ensured in Rawalpindi district. Other laws including seat belts and stop lanes in vehicles are also being implemented, he said.

He further said that all possible steps are being taken to protect the lives of citizens and achieve orderly traffic in the city. We are also grateful to the citizens for ensuring compliance with helmets, seat belts and other traffic laws.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025