Confusion persists over local holiday on Friday

ISLAMABAD: Confusion persists over local holiday in Islamabad on Friday, as two conflicting notifications have been issued.

According to a notification from the district administration, December 26is declared a local holiday within the revenue limits of Islamabad, except for the Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad, Capital Development Authority, ICT administration, Police, IESCO, SNGPL, and the hospital.

These are key local departments of Islamabad, and as per the district administration’s notice, these departments will remain open on Friday, meaning all other departments will be closed on December 26.

However, a notification from the Cabinet Division stated, “Friday, December, the 26th is a working day for the federal government and all federal government establishments.”

According to the Foreign Office, the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will arrive in Pakistan on Friday for an official visit.

Dawn has verified the authenticity of both notifications, which are official documents. The notification from the Cabinet Division is available on its official website, while the one from the local administration was circulated in official WhatsApp groups.

“Both notifications are genuine, but practically, there will be no holiday on Friday, as the main government secretariat and all ministries will remain open, while the district government’s notification indicates that CDA, MCI, police, etc., will remain open, so there is essentially no holiday,” said a federal secretary.

He added that employees of some smaller departments in Islamabad might take a holiday on December 26.

Speaking to Dawn, the secretary explained that only schools and colleges might benefit from this holiday, but they are already closed due to winter vacation. However, a government officer confirmed, “there is no doubt about the public holiday on Thursday (today), December 25, which is a gazetted holiday.”

Meanwhile, MCI and its core department, the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA), have begun installing numerous portraits and banners across the city to welcome the UAE President. Many UAE and Pakistani flags are also being displayed on various roads to honour Pakistan’s guest and a prominent Muslim leader.

“We have started decoration work, and it will gain momentum on Thursday,” said an inspector from DMA.

He noted that multiple cultural walls, containing greeting messages displayed on SMD screens, will also be installed along various roads.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025