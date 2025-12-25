E-Paper | July 10, 2026

PML-N leader calls for national reconciliation

Iftikhar A. Khan Published
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ISLAMABAD: Senior PML-N leader and President Pakistan ex-servicemen society (PESS) retired Lt-Gen Abdul Qayyum has called for promotion of national reconciliation to effectively meet the challenges facing the country.

“This reconciliation should be based on tolerance and constitutionalism, as envisioned by Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah,” he said while speaking at a seminar titled “Futuristic Vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for a Strong and Prosperous Pakistan” here at the Islamic Research Institute of the International Islamic University.

He noted that Pakistan can surely be made prosperous if the nation adheres to strong faith and adopts a democratic system of governance based on constitutionalism and the trichotomy of powers. He warned that if constitutionalism is overtaken by populism and cult-based politics, it would be a recipe for national disaster.

He also underlined the need for making continuous efforts to enhance combat readiness and evolve new doctrines in response to changing threat scenarios, highlighting that terrorism was being used as a strategic tool by adversaries.

He said that throughout history, few subjects have proved more enduring than the character and vision of great leaders, and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah stands among the most remarkable of them.

He said Jinnah’s leadership, integrity, and unwavering resolve enabled him to rally a fragmented nation during one of the most perilous moments in history, despite strong Anglo-Indian resistance, ultimately leading to the creation of Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025

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Iftikhar A. Khan is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with over three decades of experience in journalism. He covers the parliament, the Election Commission of Pakistan, and the Interior Ministry.

Iftikhar A. Khan

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