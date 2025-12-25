Chief minister’s assistant questions sale of PIA

PESHAWAR: Special assistant to the chief minister on information and public relations Shafi Jan on Wednesday said selling Pakistan International Airlines, a symbol of national identity and prestige, cannot be termed a ‘pragmatic’ decision under any circumstances.

The chief minister’s aide questioned what success did the federal government achieve in privatising a national institution of such significance, adding that such decisions were typically made by political parties that neither understood public sentiment nor held genuine public mandate.

In a statement, Mr Jan said that the primary reasons behind PIA’s decline were prolonged political interference, nepotism, and corruption by parties ruling at the federal level ‘without public mandate’, adding that these practices reduced a once-profitable national airline to its current state, eventually leading to its sale at a ‘throwaway’ price.

He said stated that the privatisation process showed complete disregard for national dignity as well as the future of thousands of employees associated with the airline, and pointed out that after the privatisation, the government would retain only a 7.5 per cent share out of a Rs135 billion financial bid, which, he said, reflected the federal government’s incompetence.

Criticiwing the broader economic approach of the federal government, Mr Jan said that it lacked both a clear economic vision and public mandate, resulting in declining foreign investment and continued economic stagnation.

He said that weak decision-making and the absence of a coherent economic policy had pushed the country into severe economic instability.

He said that due to the inefficiency of what he termed a ‘fake federal government,’ public continued to suffer under rising inflation, adding that while foreign investment was essential for economic stability, flawed federal policies were discouraging investors.

Speaking about the street movement launched on the directions of PTI founder Imran Khan, Mr Jan said that Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi had initiated the movement immediately upon receiving the message and that party workers, including the Insaf Students Federation and other party wings, were being mobilised.

The CM’s aide said the street movement for the release of PTI founder and other leaders and workers was PTI’s constitutional, legal, and democratic right.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025