E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Seminary student assaulted in Serai Naurang

A Correspondent Published
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LAKKI MARWAT: A 12-year-old student of a seminary was assaulted in Serai Naurang area of Lakki Marwat district here on Wednesday, the police said.

Three suspects intercepted the boy at gunpoint on Kakki Road and took him to an under-construction house where one of them assaulted him while another filmed the act.

They said that the victim narrated the ordeal to his family members, who approached the police for registration of a case against two known and one unknown suspects.

Shaheed Asmatullah Khan Khattak police station registered a case against the suspects under sections 376, 506 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code and Section 53 of Child Protection Act, and began an investigation.

Meanwhile, 20 people were seriously injured when a passenger bus fell into a deep ravine in the Rangeenabad area of Karak district on Wednesday.

A Rescue 1122 official said that the ill-fated bus was going to Peshawar from Quetta, with passengers belonging to various districts on board. He said that the rescue emergency service in Karak and Kohat dispatched medical teams along with ambulances to the venue after the accident.

“The injured passengers were shifted to a hospital in Lachi Town from where seven in critical condition were referred to the District Headquarters Hospital, Kohat,” the rescue official said.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025

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