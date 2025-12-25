Livestock employee injured in Bannu attack

BANNU: Unknown armed men attacked two employees of livestock department, leaving one of them injured in Bannu district on Wednesday.

Sources said Arman Zafar and Naveed Zafar, residents of Sokari, who are brothers, were on their way to Bakakhel to perform their official duties when they were attacked on Marwat Canal Road. Arman sustained injuries, while Naveed escaped unhurt. The injured was shifted to a hospital.

Meanwhile, members of local Amn committee supported by the police exchanged fire with terrorists in the Talgai Lalozai area. The terrorists also carried out a quadcopter attack during the clash, but no casualties were reported.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Basyakhel police station.

Terrorists make another attempt to blow up bridge

The committee members, after spotting terrorists in the area, informed the police, who reached the scene. Seeing the police and the committee members, terrorists opened fire. Police and the Amn committee members responded effectively, forcing the terrorists to flee, leaving behind three motorcycles.

In another incident, terrorists attempted to blow up a bridge in Ghora Bakakhel area for the second time, causing severe damage to the structure within the jurisdiction of Miryan police station.

Police said militants had previously also attempted to target the same bridge.

Meanwhile, Bannu division DIG Sajjad Khan said on Wednesday that 27 cops were martyred in 134 terrorist attacks in the district in 2025.

Addressing a press briefing at his office, he added these attacks targeted police stations, police posts, checkpoints, police mobiles and police parties.

In these attacks, 79 cops also sustained injuries, he said, adding in retaliatory action by police, 53 terrorists were killed and 163 injured.

The DIG said Bannu police carried out 168 intelligence-based operations, resulting in the arrest of 105 terrorists and the elimination of 65 others.

DIG Sajjad further stated that police and security forces jointly conducted successful operations in the areas of Miryan, Haved, Daud Shah, Mamandkhel and Domel. During these operations, a constable was martyred and 11 personnel and five civilians were injured, he said. He said 22 terrorists were killed and four arrested.

He also said terrorists carried out 20 drone attacks targeting police installations and civilian populations, in which 19 personnel were injured. Further, nine civilians were martyred and 33 were injured, he added.

However, following the installation of an anti-drone system on July 18, a significant improvement was observed, with over 300 drone attacks thwarted and four drones neutralised.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025