Modern neonatal nursery to help reduce infant mortality in Dir

LOWER DIR: To provide timely diagnosis and treatment for newborns including premature and low-birth-weight babies, aiming to reduce infant mortality in the district, a modern neonatal nursery was inaugurated in Timergara on Wednesday.

The facility established under the supervision of district children’s specialist Dr Qiyamud Din Kashaf is equipped with state-of-the-art medical devices. The nursery has 15 beds along with a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machine to assist infants suffering from severe respiratory distress.

The opening ceremony was attended by chief surgeon Dr Bakht Sarwar, Dr Alaudin, Jamaat-i-Islami divisional deputy general secretary Atiqur Rehman, Young Doctors Association president Dr Najeebullah, Al-Khidmat Hospital director Majeedullah, and Dr Qiyamud Din Kashaf.

Speakers termed the first month after birth as the most critical period for newborns, with a significant proportion of infant deaths occurring during this time. According to Unicef, Pakistan’s neonatal mortality rate stands at around 39 deaths per 1,000 live births and the WHO estimates that approximately 246,300 newborns and 9,800 mothers die each year in Pakistan from preventable complications, translating to roughly 675 newborns and 27 mothers losing their lives daily.

The experts emphasised that the establishment of modern neonatal nurseries was essential, given limited resources at public hospitals. They noted that the new facility will not only ease the burden on the DHQ hospital but also provide parents with timely, high-quality medical care.

ILLEGAL TAXI STANDS: Traders in main bazaars of Jandol have complained that illegal loader and taxi stands operating along the main roads have caused serious inconvenience to residents, disrupting traffic flow and affecting daily life, locals and traders said.

According to residents, loaders and other vehicles routinely stop on the main roads in Samarbagh, Munda, Mayar and Kambat for loading and unloading, creating persistent traffic congestion. The situation has made commuting difficult for schoolchildren, patients and ordinary citizens. Traders said that businesses had also suffered due to restricted access and prolonged traffic jams.

They warned that the congestion has increased the risk of road accidents and has also hindered the movement of ambulances and patients during emergencies.

They pointed out that despite a recent directive issued by the DPO Lower Dir, Taimur Khan, banning loading and unloading of heavy vehicles during daytime hours and restricting the movement of small and large vehicles on main roads, the situation remains unchanged.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025