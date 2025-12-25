Gospel vocalist brings out maiden album of Christmas carols in Pashto

DANIEL Shoukat performs in a Peshawar street. — Dawn

PESHAWAR: A young gospel singer released an album of Christmas carols in Pashto for the first time on the eve of Christmas.

The main purpose behind the initiative is to send out a message to the world that Christian community and other minority groups at large are quite safe in Pakistan and Christmas carols in Pashto is an ample proof of that, Daniel Shoukat, the young gospel vocalist, told Dawn.

Mr Shoukat shot to widespread fame after his music team released the Christmas carols in Pashto on social media at the beginning of December. Following that, churches in and around the city and also from Pashto-speaking Christian community in southern districts approached him for performance.

Mr Shoukat said he had been singing Christmas carols in Punjabi, Hindko, Urdu and English for the last 10 years and the idea of singing carols in Pashto was his first experience, which he said he found wonderful.

After garnering encouragement and appreciation from online Pashto carols, he then launched a door-to-door performance in the city streets where the Peshawarites accorded his singing group a huge response. Earlier, singing carols was limited to church only.

“I went out performing live Pashto carols through streets of Peshawar and everywhere I received an overwhelming response, especially from Pashto-speaking Muslim brethren. The response was not only unexpected but was also very encouraging,” he stated.

Shoukat said he usually sang carols composed by his father-poet, and that he inherited the live performance in churches from his grandfather. “The idea of Pashto carols hit his mind when he uploaded a short video on social media and the followers showered him with appreciation and soon his clip in Pashto became top trend.

The first-ever album ‘Juandi Shu’ followed by Khushali, Sharaboona and ‘Nan Shpa’ have hit music charts.

The music group comprising Musa Shuakat (tabla player), Ejaz Waris (music director), Sajid Azeem (producer), and Kabish Salamat (rabab player) has launched a professional online production.

Mr Shuakat’s singing cluster includes Nabeel, Sunil, Amn and Ramish, who are aged between 15 and 25 years.

“The appreciation of Pashto carols meant a lot for us as we feel being owned and secure in local community. Most Christian community members are well conversant with Pashto, therefore, the Christians living across tribal districts especially welcomed our initiative,” the gospel singer said.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025