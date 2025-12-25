KP judiciary decides more cases than instituted this year

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court has disposed of 33,774 cases against 32,224 new cases filed in 2025, reducing pendency to 35,955 cases, which were 37,505 cases at the start of the year.

High court registrar Mohammad Zeb Khan told a news conference here on Wednesday that special measures were taken for reducing pendency of cases and providing speedy justice to litigants.

He said that at the start of the year, 252,539 cases were pending in the district judiciary but the number had come down to 223,748.

The registrar said that 486,080 cases were instituted in the district judiciary, while those decided totaled 527,762.

PHC registrar says special measures taken to provide relief to litigants

He said that the overall ratio of disposal versus institution of cases remained 108.6 per cent in the district judiciary.

Mr Khan said that the high court had sent requisition to KP Public Service Commission for filing 112 posts of civil judges cum judicial magistrates, out of which only 12 posts had been filled whereas 100 were left over.

He said that special focus was made on family cases, resulting in disposal of 24,997 cases against the institution of 23,600 new cases in the year, having a disposal rate of 105.6 per cent.

The registrar said that in the district and sessions judges conference, the 2025-30 Policy of Performance & Evaluation of Judicial Officers in respect of disposal of cases was rolled out.

He said under the policy, 100 per cent disposal of fresh cases and 10 per cent of the backlog was to be ensured, setting the 110 per cent monthly disposal target for each court.

Mr Khan said one of the measures taken this year was the establishment of exclusive courts dealing with inheritance matters, family and rent cases, civil and criminal model courts, double docket courts as well as alternate dispute resolution courts on need basis in different districts of the province.

He said that a focused oversight of judicial performance was being conducted on a monthly basis by high court judges in respect of family, rent, criminal (under trial prisoners), civil and special court cases.

The registrar also highlighted the information technology related initiatives, saying a series of initiatives were undertaken to modernise the judicial system, enhance transparency and improve access to justice for litigants and legal professionals across the province.

“These initiatives reflect the judiciary’s commitment to efficiency, accountability, and citizen-centric justice delivery,” he said.

Mr Khan said a dedicated online portal had been introduced, enabling litigants and advocates to securely access details of their respective cases, including case status, hearing dates and case documents.

He said that certified case records were accessible online through QR codes, ensuring authenticity, ease of access and reduced reliance on physical files.

“Timely updates regarding case proceedings, hearing dates and orders are provided to litigants and advocates through SMS and email notifications,” he said.

The registrar said that video-conferencing facilities had been introduced to enable hearings and online prisoner production through video link, particularly benefiting remote districts and ensuring continuity of judicial proceedings.

He said that a total of 17,916 hearings and prisoner productions took place through video link in the high court and its benches, while such hearings and prisoner productions at district judiciary level to talled 197,979.

Mr Khan also provided details of development projects and said nine district headquarters judicial complexes and 14 tehsil judicial complexes had been successfully constructed during the last five years.

“There are 36 ongoing mega projects and 90 sub-projects, with 16 ongoing mega projects anticipated to be completed during the current financial year,” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025