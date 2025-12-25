PHC CJ inaugurates judicial facilities in Swat

SWAT: Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC) the other day visited Swat, where he inaugurated a number of judicial facilities aimed at strengthening gender-sensitive, child-friendly and people-centric justice in the district.

During the visit, the chief justice inaugurated the newly constructed family courts block at Gulkada, a gender-based violence (GBV) Court, a Female Bar Room and a day care centre. The initiatives are part of broader efforts to improve access to justice and create a more inclusive judicial environment, particularly for women and children.

The Family Courts Block, constructed with funding from the Access to Justice Development Fund (AJDF), comprises two fully functional family courts, a dedicated female waiting area, day care facility for children, allied administrative offices and a conference room. According to the officials, the facilities have been designed to ensure privacy, dignity, accessibility and efficient adjudication of family disputes.

The GBV Court, renovated and upgraded with the support of UN women, has been developed as a survivor-centric space to ensure confidentiality, sensitivity and expeditious disposal of cases involving gender-based violence. Meanwhile, the female bar room and day care centre established at the District Bar Association are intended to facilitate women lawyers by providing a secure professional environment and child-care support.

Addressing judicial officers during the visit, the chief justice appreciated the performance of the district judiciary Swat and commended officers for achieving case disposal targets. He stressed the importance of effective court and case management, directing that GBV, family and rent cases be prioritised due to their direct social impact.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025