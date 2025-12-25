DG health vows to improve services at hospital

KHYBER: The director general health, Dr Shaheen Afridi, expressed her dismay over the pathetic condition of health delivery system at the district headquarters hospital in Landi Kotal and vowed to take remedial steps to improve the situation at the earliest.

During a visit to the hospital on Wednesday, she was informed that the health care system was near to collapse due to prolonged power outage and non-functioning of the solar system with referral to Peshawar hospital increasing by every passing day.

She was taken on a round of the hospital premises where she was told about the lethargic condition at the children ward where ailing children were kept without any heating arrangements, lack of basic facilities at the emergency ward, shortage of water and continuous absence of nursing staff.

Taking serious notice of the anomalies in the administrative and health care system of the hospital, she said that the matter of excessive power outage, which she termed as ‘the mother of all ills’, would be immediately taken up with Peshawar Electricity Supply Company along with sending technical staff to repair the faulty solar system.

She said that an alternate heating system will also be installed at the children ward in order to save them from cold weather, also ensuring provision of free medicines to all the patients visiting the hospital.

The DG health said that restoration of electricity and water in all the wards and the operation theatre would be her top priority while the health delivery system would also be improved in order to curtail the number of referral cases to Peshawar and other hospitals.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025