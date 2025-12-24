From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Students’ problems

LAHORE: Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto assured students that the government would continue to provide them all possible facilities and ensure their safety, prosperity and dignity. He was talking to a delegation of students … at the Governors’ House. The Prime Minister said that the Government considered education as its second responsibility after defence and despite paucity of funds it would continue to provide budget for the uplift of education and students. The [PM] said that the government would provide them accommodation, transport and electricity facilities.

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Algiers,] the terrorist gang which seized 10 key Oil Ministers in a hail of gunfire in Vienna on Sunday [Dec 21], released all their remaining hostages early today [Dec 23], turned in their weapons and surrendered to Algerian authorities. Their surrender at Algiers airport … was announced by Austrian Ambassador Manfred Scheich, who himself took part in the final round of negotiations… . …Their surrender ended one of the most daring … hijackings and kidnappings in history… . …The Algerian Government did not say … what it planned to do with the terrorists.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025