From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Against war

SYLHET: Mr Liaquat Ali Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, declared … today [Dec 24] … Pakistan did not want to go to war on the Kashmir issue. Pakistan wanted “a fair and equitable settlement” by means of a plebiscite, he said. Mr … Khan added that Pakistan would not, however, allow Bharat to “seize Kashmir by force.”

The Prime Minister reiterated his pledge to the minorities that they would enjoy equal rights with the majority community, but he advised them “to keep their interests confined to the territorial limits of Pakistan and to identify their interests with those of the State to which they belong.”

He said that at many places he had been told by the Hindus that they had been living in peace now, but he had also heard some complaints. “Such complaints as were genuine must be removed,” he added. Referring to the Delhi Pact on minorities, the Prime Minister said the Muslims of East Pakistan would continue to observe the Pact faithfully in letter and spirit. The security of life and property of the minorities was the sacred duty of the majority community according to the teachings of Islam. …

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025