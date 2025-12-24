Time for Taliban to fix the whole mess

IT is apparent that the Afghan Taliban are now getting attention from global platforms, including the United Nations, for harbouring terrorist groups, particularly against Pakistan, which has the potential to destabilise the whole region. It is in the same light that one should see the comprehensive joint communique issued after the recent seventh round of Strategic Dialogue.

Between Pakistan and the European Union (EU), which, among other things, called on Afghanistan’s de facto authorities to take concrete measures to eliminate terrorism emanating from its soil, safeguard human rights, and support a credible political process under the UN auspices. The meeting underscored the shared concern ragarding Afghanistan’s deteriorating socioeconomic situation and its implications for regional stability.

Both sides reaffirmed their strong commitment to regional peace, stability and prosperity, emphasising the need for constructive engagement with all the neighbouring states through dialogue. The communique asked the Afghan Taliban to play a positive role in achieving the “shared objective of eradicating terrorism”, noting that militant groups operating from Afghan territory continue to pose serious threats to regional security.

While the communiqué focused on diplomatic and security priorities, the wider regional context is crucial. The Afghan Taliban do not have much options. The message is clear after the EU statement. They must carefully reassess the strategic assumptions shaping their foreign policy. Apart from human rights violations and severe restrictions on women’s rights, the Afghan Taliban regime in Kabul has been nurturing, harbouring and encouraging the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to spill blood in Pakistan.

If they believe that aligning closely with India, particularly on crucial matters that undermine Pakistan’s security, will bring them advantage, it is nothing but a dangerous illusion. India’s long history of using regional instability as a strategic tool has repeatedly backfired, eroding its own credibility rather than harming Pakistan. The international community recognises this pattern, and EU’s recent stance is evidence of this.

For the Afghan Taliban, the stakes are far higher. At a time when their economy is fragile, their governance questioned, and their global legitimacy uncertain, allowing themselves to be influenced by India’s geopolitical designs would only deepen their global isolation, and exacerbate internal vulnerabilities. Pakistan’s stability and Afghanistan’s stability are intertwined; antagonising a key neighbouring state serves neither Afghanistan’s interests nor that of the region.

In simple terms, the Afghan Taliban must not fall for India’s narrative, or be swayed by policies that exploit regional tensions. Peace, dialogue, constructive engagement and adherence to the commitments outlined in the Pakistan-EU communique offer the Taliban a more secure and credible path moving forward.

The Afghan Taliban face a critical lack of leverage and few viable options due to a combination of internal and external pressures. The sooner they realise this, the better it would be for the Afghans and the region at large.

Syed Oun Abbas

Karachi

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025