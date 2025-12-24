Not good enough

THIS is with reference to the report “Afghan clerics adopt resolution to ‘rein in militancy abroad’” (Dec 12). The resolution, adopted by over a thousand Afghan clerics, appeared to mark a constructive shift. In a region scarred by decades of cross-border violence, such a declaration, branding perpetrators of external attacks as rebels against the state, seemed to signal moral clarity and res-ponsibility from influential quarters of Afghan society.

Pakistan welcomed the development cautiously, viewing it as a potentially positive indicator rather than a solution in itself. As things stand in the region, Pakistan’s insistence on formal, written guarantees is neither excessive nor confrontational.

Decades of experience have shown that verbal assurances, however well-intentioned, collapse in the absence of enforcement mechanisms. The clerics’ resolution, while morally significant, cannot substitute for state responsibility.

Religious pronouncements may shape public opinion, but they do not dismantle militant infrastructure, restrain armed groups, or establish chains of accountability.

Without the political will to back these declarations through law, administration and security enforcement, such resolutions continue to risk becoming merely sym-bolic gestures. They may be reassuring in tone, but remain hollow in impact.

If Kabul is sincere in preventing Afghan soil from being used against its neighbours, it should have little reason to avoid forums that offer mediation, monitoring and shared responsibility.

Accountability, after all, is not a concession; it is the foundation of trust.

Majid Burfat

Karachi

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025