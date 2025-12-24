Icons of change

THIS is with reference to the article ‘Two icons’ (Oct 14), which rightly pointed out that comparisons between Greta Thunberg and Malala Yousafzai tend to “vainly pit one do-gooder against another”. One must add to the narrative our unfortunate tendency to demean our own. Malala’s story is replete with resistance against oppression; a bullet to the head and life-long partial face paralysis is the price she has paid for girls’ access to education. Greta, on the other hand, comes from a privileged background. She can spend her entire life in leisure without caring about the challenges facing the world. Yet, she steps out and protests. Be it on the issue of climate change, or the apartheid in Gaza, she has never backed off.

While talking about the two young women of amazing substance, many Pakistanis brush aside the efforts of Malala. More recently, she has been subjected to rather preposterous accusations of siding with Israel by not speaking out, like Greta did, for the Palestinians. This is despite the fact that Malala publicly pledged more than $500,000 to support humanitarian and social justice organisations working in Gaza.

When we proclaim Malala’s affinity to Israel on the basis of her not going to Gaza to deliver aid, like Greta did, do we really think this is a sound argument? Can we also apply a similar argument to run down Greta for having met former United States president Barack Obama? The man, after all, had normalised the use of armed drones for counterterrorism in non-battlefield settings, and who launched airstrikes and military raids in at least seven countries: Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia and Pakistan. Questions are pathways to answers. It is high time we asked ourselves questions whenever such emotional arguments strike us.

Malala and Greta are both women whom future generations would look up to. Their situations differ, but the motive is the same: to stand firm in the face of tyranny, and keep striving for freedom and human rights. When will we finally learn to appreciate others genuinely, and not at the cost of belittling our own? Let us rise above and avoid these useless comparisons.

Hamza Mustafa Soomro

Shikarpur

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025