Motorway safety

WHILE using the M-2 motorway on my way to Islamabad last week, I encountered a rather disconcerting sight. As I crossed the Chakri interchange, I was surprised to see multiple motorcycles on the motorway. To my knowledge, motorcycles are not permitted on the motorways. Yet, here they were, and these were heavy bikes at that. I was still wondering how and why these motorcycles had ended up there when one of them attempted to overtake a truck by switching lanes rather abruptly, causing an unexpected hazard for me and other motorists. This incident raises some serious questions about the presence of motorcycles on our motorways.

If the motorway authorities have actually allowed, or are even considering allowing motorcycles, I believe it is a significant safety risk. While heavy motorcycles themselves are challenging enough to manage on the motorways, permitting lighter bikes would only increase the risk of accidents and congestion manifold. Moreover, it would lead to a discriminatory scenario if only certain types of motorcycles are allowed, which would be neither fair nor safe.

Having talked to various people in this regard, I have learned that there may be specific regulations for heavy motorcycles, but the broader implication remains that allowing any motorcycles can, and would, compromise road safety for all concerned. It is crucial for the authorities to prioritise public safety over convenience, and ensure that our motorways remain safe for all commuters.

The authorities concerned would do well to reconsider any plan to allow motorcycles on the motorways. Ensuring the safety of all road users shold be the only priority.

Ali

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025