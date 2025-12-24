E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Motorway safety

From the Newspaper Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

WHILE using the M-2 motorway on my way to Islamabad last week, I encountered a rather disconcerting sight. As I crossed the Chakri interchange, I was surprised to see multiple motorcycles on the motorway. To my knowledge, motorcycles are not permitted on the motorways. Yet, here they were, and these were heavy bikes at that. I was still wondering how and why these motorcycles had ended up there when one of them attempted to overtake a truck by switching lanes rather abruptly, causing an unexpected hazard for me and other motorists. This incident raises some serious questions about the presence of motorcycles on our motorways.

If the motorway authorities have actually allowed, or are even considering allowing motorcycles, I believe it is a significant safety risk. While heavy motorcycles themselves are challenging enough to manage on the motorways, permitting lighter bikes would only increase the risk of accidents and congestion manifold. Moreover, it would lead to a discriminatory scenario if only certain types of motorcycles are allowed, which would be neither fair nor safe.

Having talked to various people in this regard, I have learned that there may be specific regulations for heavy motorcycles, but the broader implication remains that allowing any motorcycles can, and would, compromise road safety for all concerned. It is crucial for the authorities to prioritise public safety over convenience, and ensure that our motorways remain safe for all commuters.

The authorities concerned would do well to reconsider any plan to allow motorcycles on the motorways. Ensuring the safety of all road users shold be the only priority.

Ali
Islamabad

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Zia Ul Islam
Dec 24, 2025 01:15pm
Reference watching heavy bickers on M-2 is part of study initiated by NHMP to develop SOPs for 600 cc and above bickers, if allowed to use Motorways. Kindly appreciate that heavy bickers follow road discipline and rules while riding.. Mostly, the violators are small bickers.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan carnage
Updated 10 Jul, 2026

Balochistan carnage

THE security situation in Balochistan remains alarming, with a recent uptick in terrorist violence resulting in a...
Misusing land
10 Jul, 2026

Misusing land

THE Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling that land acquired for a specific purpose cannot later be converted into...
India’s film ban
10 Jul, 2026

India’s film ban

IN India, creative boundaries are tight. Its far-right regime prefers facts fictionalised and communities demonised...
Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe