E-Paper | July 10, 2026

FAKE ELECTRICITY BILLS

From the Newspaper Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

FAKE ELECTRICITY BILLS: The report of fake electricity billing worth more than Rs100 million to Pakistan Railways is shocking. If such a fraud can happen with a large federal department, what hope is left for ordinary citizens who struggle every month to pay their electricity bills? We already face inflated charges and sudden additions that no one explains. If officials can approve fake bills for railway quarters, they can do the same to common people. The government should take strict action against the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) and bring every person involved to justice.

Sara Ali
Lahore

HEAVY TRUCKS: The increase in heavy trucks on highways has turned to be a huge concern for drivers. They face delays, unsafe driving conditions and even accidents due to lack of traffic management and lane discipline. This issue not only endangers the daily commuters, but also destroys the infra-structure as the heavy load of trucks in massive numbers damages roads. It is time the officials in charge took strict action and created dedicated freight lanes for heavy vehicles. Besides, enforcing weight limits and diversion of routes could prevent this issue, and help daily commuters in smooth and safe travel.

Sayed Adeel Abbas Kazmi
Sukkur

AERIAL FIRING: Recently, I came across a video from a wedding ceremony where a lawyer was seen indulging in aerial firing. Sadly, this practice is reckless, and clearly illegal, punishable with imprisonment of up to three years, or a fine. Moreover, what makes this incident worse is the silence of law-enforcement agencies responsible for the safety of citizens. When law-abiding professionals brazenly break the law and the police force turns a blind eye, it gives an impression that following the law is optional. In order to rebuild public confidence and guarantee that no one is above the law, the government and pertinent authorities should act swiftly against those who endanger human lives.

Shahque
Mashkay

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan carnage
Updated 10 Jul, 2026

Balochistan carnage

THE security situation in Balochistan remains alarming, with a recent uptick in terrorist violence resulting in a...
Misusing land
10 Jul, 2026

Misusing land

THE Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling that land acquired for a specific purpose cannot later be converted into...
India’s film ban
10 Jul, 2026

India’s film ban

IN India, creative boundaries are tight. Its far-right regime prefers facts fictionalised and communities demonised...
Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe