FAKE ELECTRICITY BILLS: The report of fake electricity billing worth more than Rs100 million to Pakistan Railways is shocking. If such a fraud can happen with a large federal department, what hope is left for ordinary citizens who struggle every month to pay their electricity bills? We already face inflated charges and sudden additions that no one explains. If officials can approve fake bills for railway quarters, they can do the same to common people. The government should take strict action against the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) and bring every person involved to justice.

Sara Ali

Lahore

HEAVY TRUCKS: The increase in heavy trucks on highways has turned to be a huge concern for drivers. They face delays, unsafe driving conditions and even accidents due to lack of traffic management and lane discipline. This issue not only endangers the daily commuters, but also destroys the infra-structure as the heavy load of trucks in massive numbers damages roads. It is time the officials in charge took strict action and created dedicated freight lanes for heavy vehicles. Besides, enforcing weight limits and diversion of routes could prevent this issue, and help daily commuters in smooth and safe travel.

Sayed Adeel Abbas Kazmi

Sukkur

AERIAL FIRING: Recently, I came across a video from a wedding ceremony where a lawyer was seen indulging in aerial firing. Sadly, this practice is reckless, and clearly illegal, punishable with imprisonment of up to three years, or a fine. Moreover, what makes this incident worse is the silence of law-enforcement agencies responsible for the safety of citizens. When law-abiding professionals brazenly break the law and the police force turns a blind eye, it gives an impression that following the law is optional. In order to rebuild public confidence and guarantee that no one is above the law, the government and pertinent authorities should act swiftly against those who endanger human lives.

Shahque

Mashkay

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025