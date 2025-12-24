E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Amazon blocks over 1,800 North Koreans from applying for jobs

AFP Published
In this File photo Amazon logo is seen. — Reuters/File
In this File photo Amazon logo is seen. — Reuters/File
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SEOUL: US tech giant Amazon said it has blocked over 1,800 North Koreans from joining the company, as Pyongyang sends large numbers of IT workers overseas to earn and launder funds.

In a post on LinkedIn, Amazon’s Chief Security Officer Stephen Schmidt said last week that North Korean workers had been “attempting to secure remote IT jobs with companies worldwide, particularly in the US”.

He said the firm had seen nearly a one-third rise in applications by North Koreans in the past year.

The North Koreans typically use “laptop farms” — a computer in the United States operated remotely from outside the country, he said.

He warned the problem wasn’t specific to Amazon and “is likely happening at scale across the industry”.

Tell-tale signs of North Korean workers, Schmidt said, included wrongly formatted phone numbers and dodgy academic credentials.

In July, a woman in Arizona was sentenced to more than eight years in prison for running a laptop farm helping North Korean IT workers secure remote jobs at more than 300 US companies.

The scheme generated more than $17 million in revenue for her and North Korea, officials said.

Last year, Seoul’s intelligence agency warned that North Korean operatives had used LinkedIn to pose as recruiters and approach South Koreans working at defence firms to obtain information on their technologies.

“North Korea is actively training cyber personnel and infiltrating key locations worldwide,” Hong Min, an analyst at the Korea Institute for National Unification, said.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025

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Anonymouseee
Dec 24, 2025 11:54am
I thought the west said that North Korea was very backward.
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